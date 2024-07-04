Chandigarh: Doctors’ Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

In a heartfelt tribute to doctors, who are unsung heroes, their firm dedication and tireless efforts, Torque Pharma celebrated Doctors’ Day with grandeur and gratitude across 13 hospitals.

The celebrations included cake-cutting ceremonies, thank you notes and gift hampers to honour the devoted medical professionals.

AIS Bedi, MD, Torque Pharma, said, “Doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system. Their dedication and hard work are crucial to our well-being. This celebration is our way of expressing heartfelt thanks for their essential contributions.”

