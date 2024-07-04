Chandigarh: Doctors’ Day celebrated

Chandigarh, July 3
In a heartfelt tribute to doctors, who are unsung heroes, their firm dedication and tireless efforts, Torque Pharma celebrated Doctors’ Day with grandeur and gratitude across 13 hospitals.
The celebrations included cake-cutting ceremonies, thank you notes and gift hampers to honour the devoted medical professionals.
AIS Bedi, MD, Torque Pharma, said, “Doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system. Their dedication and hard work are crucial to our well-being. This celebration is our way of expressing heartfelt thanks for their essential contributions.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Never valued Constitution: PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 2nd day
Breaks silence on Manipur, says has history of ethnic clashe...
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...
UK to go to polls; future of PM Rishi Sunak hangs in balance
The 2019 General Election resulted in a Conservative victory...