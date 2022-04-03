Doctors, spouses attend reunion

Chandigarh, April 2
The 1970 batch of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, then known as HPMC, organised its golden jubilee reunion. The event was delayed by two years due to Covid.
As many as 23 doctors with their spouses totalling 46 members participated in the reunion. This batch has contributed abundantly to society by producing professors in various specialities in different medical colleges of the country.
This group included eminent private practitioners, educationists and administrators. A cultural evening was also organised. This group also included two Colonels, who have served the Armed forces.
