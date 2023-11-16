Doctors spread awareness to mark World COPD Day

Trbune News Service

Mohali, November 15

During a press conference here on Tuesday, a team of doctors from a private hospital talked about various facts about the lung-related disease. They said that worldwide, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has the third highest death count after heart disease and cancer. They added that many people consider its symptoms, such as increasing shortness of breath and coughing, as a normal part of ageing and that these symptoms are visible in the early stages of the disease. COPD may develop for years without even causing shortness of breath.

The doctors said that COPD is a progressive form of lung disease ranging from mild to severe. It is characterised by a restriction on the flow of air in and out of the lungs, which makes breathing difficult. Dr Suresh Kumar Goyal, senior consultant in pulmonology, said the prevalence of COPD in India is around 5.5 percent to 7.55 percent. Recent studies show that the prevalence rate of COPD is 22 percent in men and 19 percent in women. The doctors added that smoking is responsible for 46 percent of cases, outdoor and indoor pollution is responsible for 21 percent of cases and occupational exposure to gases and smoke is responsible for 16 percent of cases.

