Dog attacks: P'kula bans Rottweiler, Pitbull

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, September 29

Concerned over recent dog bite cases, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has imposed a ban on keeping Pitbull and Rottweiler breeds as pets in the city.

Dog lovers found keeping these breeds, known to be aggressive, at home will be penalised Rs 5,000. Those who fail to pay the fine will be acted against by the authorities.

Directives for owners, residents Owners asked to leave dogs either with relatives outside city or drop these at kennels run by NGOs

The MC has asked people to inform authorities about presence of such dogs in their neighbourhood

The owners will have to leave their dogs either with their relatives outside the city or drop these at kennels run by NGOs. A resolution to this effect was passed at the general house meeting of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday. However, no decision has been taken on the quantum of punishment against erring owners. Some officials, however, said a decision to this effect would be taken soon.

The officials said the MC passed the proposal on the lines of Kanpur, which has banned both breeds following incidents of attacks on people.

The Kanpur Municipal Corporation has also made provision for Rs 5,000 penalty on those keeping these breeds at home. The MC has already passed a resolution urging people to register their dogs or face Rs 2,000 penalty.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said many cases of dog attack on people had come to light.