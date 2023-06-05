Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

A stray dog died after being electrocuted by a livewire put up in the fencing of a green area developed adjacent to a corner house in Sector 23. The occupant of the government house, identified as Randhir Singh, has been booked by the police. The suspect is, however, currently out of town.

Sources claimed Randhir was a police official from a neighbouring state, but the Chandigarh Police were yet to confirm this.

According to the police, they received information about a livewire having been put up to prevent unauthorised entry into the green area adjacent to the house. A local resident claimed the stray dog attempted to enter the area and was electrocuted, resulting in its immediate death. Sources said a local resident discovered the unconscious dog entangled in the wire and attempted to remove it. In the process, he also got electrocuted. It was then that the residents realised that there was electric current in the wire. A case under Section 336 of the IPC and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 17 police station.