Dog found carrying foetus in mouth in Pinjore village

Panchkula, April 4
A shocking incident of a stray dog carrying a human foetus in its mouth and leaving it outside a house has come to light at Raipur village in Pinjore.
The incident took place this morning around 11 am when a local resident, Madan Lal, returned to the gate of his house after purchasing groceries from a nearby shop.
The complainant told the police that he spotted the dog running around with a piece of meat in his mouth that later turned out to be a human foetus. “I tried to shoo the dog away to ensure it doesn’t leave the piece of meat around my home. However, the animal evaded me and left the piece near my house. When I went close, I discovered it was a human foetus. It appeared to be mauled by dogs,” he said. Nearby residents gathered at the spot and dailled 112, following which a police team reached the spot.
The police registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) against unidentified person(s) at the Pinjore police station.
ASI Narender Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the foetus was taken to a mortuary for a postmortem.
