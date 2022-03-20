Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 19

A domestic help and his three accomplices took away cash, valuables and a licensed pistol from the house of Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla on Thursday afternoon when his mother was alone in the house. The police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

The suspect, Aryan, and his three accomplices barged into Bhalla’s house here around 2:30 pm. The 80-year-old woman was alone in the house as the other members of the family were out of station. The robbers tied the elderly woman to a chair. They removed her gold bangles and earrings, and also took away jewellery, cash and a licensed pistol after ransacking cupboards on the ground floor and the first floor.

The police said Aryan, a Nepalese national, was employed by the family recently on the recommendation of an earlier domestic help, though police verification by the employers was not undertaken.

On a statement of Bhalla, the police have registered a case against four suspects under Sections 392, 397, 452 and 342 of the IPC at the Mataur police station. The police said CCTV footage showed the robbers removing the gold bangles from the elderly woman’s wrists.

Meanwhile, Bhalla refused to divulge the details of the case. Mataur SHO Naveenpal Lehal said, “Four persons carrying iron rods entered the house and tied the elderly woman’s hands. They stole valuables from the ground floor and the first floor. Aryan is around 25 years of age. The suspects will be arrested soon. The exact amount of valuables robbed will be known once the complainant gives the details.”

Earlier incident

In a similar broad daylight robbery, four persons took away cash and jewellery worth several lakhs from a house at Sharma Enclave, Lohgarh, in Zirakpur on July 22, 2021. The house belonged to an assistant manager of Muthoot Finance. Three of the suspects were arrested. The mastermind had worked as a carpenter at house four years ago.