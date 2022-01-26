Mohali: Domestic help flees with Rs 40L from property dealer's house in Aerocity

Zirakpur, January 25
A Nepalese national (49), employed as a domestic help, allegedly fled with Rs 40 lakh from the house of a property dealer in Aerocity, Mohali, today. Complainant Romeo Chugh stated that Laxmanpuri, alias Bahadur, was employed as a domestic help at his house for the past sometime.
Four days ago, when he was sleeping on the first floor of his house in the afternoon, his wife left for the market, leaving her children with the domestic help. When she came back from the market around 2.30 pm, she found an almirah open and the suspect missing from the house.
The police said a case had been registered under Section 381 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station and a search for the suspect was on. The complainant told the police that he was a property dealer and had kept the money for some purpose.
