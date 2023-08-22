Don't advertise overseas jobs by non-registered agencies: DC to media

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 21

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain has urged media-houses and advertising agencies not to carry any advertisements vis-à-vis overseas employment by recruitment agents not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

DC Jain today issued a statement, iterating that only the recruiting agencies registered with the MEA can offer jobs abroad. The licences issued by the Punjab Government (through District Magistrates) under the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act do not allow an agency to recruit a candidate for a job abroad, as overseas employment solely falls under the ambit of the Emigration Act, 1983.

DC Jain impressed upon the media companies, advertising agencies and other social media advertising platforms the need to desist from carrying advertisements by non-registered agencies, stressing that it could help save the future of many a gullible job aspirant.

#Mohali