Don’t dump garbage in low-lying areas, GMADA tells developers

Mohali, June 28

Two weeks after the stalemate over the garbage disposal between the MC and GMADA over the dumping ground in Phase 8 Industrial Area, GMADA Chief Administrator Moneesh Kumar held a meeting with the promoters having real estate projects in areas under GMADA’s ambit.

Informing the developers that GMADA was already taking steps to redress the problem of garbage disposal in its area, Kumar asked them to adopt similar measures for proper disposal of waste for their projects.

Earlier, the waste generated from the city was dumped at the landfill waste dumping site situated in Phase 8B; however, in view of recent orders of the High Court as well as the National Green Tribunal to adopt bioremediation measures, waste dumping at this site has been stopped immediately.

Two Resource Management Centres (RMC), one each in Aerocity and Sectors 88 and 89, were being constructed; work to construct another RMC at IT City would start soon. The GMADA officials have directed the promoters to pay attention to door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of the waste, and its disposal at the landfill site. The chief administrator suggested they rope in vendors who are already executing garbage disposal in the city.

GMADA also cautioned the promoters to refrain from disposing of garbage in low-lying areas or in or around any place as the monsoon is set to arrive soon. The chief administrator said disposing of garbage in choes and low-lying areas may result in contamination of the choe as well as the spread various diseases. He said dumping garbage in open pits or chutes would invite a penalty from GMADA.

The chief administrator assured the promoters that the GMADA was open to suggestions on the disposal of garbage. He also exhorted them to assist GMADA in addressing the problem so city residents do not face inconvenience. He said it is the collective duty of GMADA and the promoters to ensure that there is no damage to the environment.

