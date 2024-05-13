Don’t hide behind bushes, Tewari slams Tandon over open debate

Chandigarh, May 12
INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari today taunted his opponent Sanjay Tandon of the BJP that he was being too timid and only “hiding behind the bushes”, that is unbecoming of someone aspiring to be a public representative.
Tewari also reiterated his party’s guarantee of providing Rs 1 lakh to each poor family every year across the country, which would improve their buying capacity.
Replying to a question on Tandon’s claims that he did not know about Chandigarh’s issues, Tewari, during an informal interaction with reporters here today, said, “It is 13th day today since I invited Mr Tandon for an open debate and I am telling him not to be so timid and hide behind the bushes by running away from the debate.”
He said let Tandon join a public debate with him and raise all these questions instead of saying ‘meaningless’ things.
To a question on Congress’ guarantee of providing Rs 1 lakh to every poor family, Tewari said, “The eldest lady in every poor household will get Rs 8,500 every month, directly in her bank account.” He said, this would jumpstart the economy as it would improve the purchasing power of people, which in turn would lead to demand for goods. It would be a full economic cycle, benefiting everyone, he said.
Shot in the arm for Cong
BJP leader Neetu Pradhan along with several workers, including Usha Devi and Geeta Ram, joined the Congress at a function held here today in the presence of Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and Tewari.
Tewari said Neetu’s joining was yet another proof that the BJP’s rank and file was completely disillusioned and alienated with the party.
Padayatras in Ram Darbar, Maloya Colony
Tewari, accompanied by Lucky and Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party leaders carried out padayatras in Maloya Colony and Ram Darbar areas. He was welcomed and greeted by people and assured of their support.
Public meeting in Badheri
Tewari addressed a public meeting in Badheri village. The meeting was organised by Chandigarh president of the All India Jat Maha Sabha Rajinder Singh Badheri and Ajit Singh Grewal. It was attended among others by councillor Hardeep Singh, who recently left SAD (B) to join AAP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery