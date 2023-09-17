Don’t send patients to doctors’ duty room: GMCH-32 to guards, nurses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

In the aftermath of an incident in which a doctor slapped a patient’s son, the administration of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 has issued a directive that security guards and nursing officers on duty in Areas 62, 63, and 64 should refrain from directing patients’ attendants to doctor’s duty room.

Instead, nursing officers are instructed to personally inform the doctor on duty about any sick patients to prevent such occurrences in the future.

According to the hospital, “On the night of September 11, an incident occurred in the female medical ward, Area 63 of Block C, wherein three attendants of a patient admitted in Area 64 were directed to the doctor’s duty room in Area 63 by security guards/nursing officer on duty. The doctor on duty felt threatened and was involved in an altercation with the three attendants who had barged into his duty room.”

“Such incidents have occurred in the past as well, wherein female doctor on duty was threatened by attendants of a patient while attending to her duty in wards,” stated the hospital.

The hospital authorities have expressed their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of both patients and staff, and that they are determined to conduct a thorough investigation into the latest incident.

On the night of September 11, a 60-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital’s medicine department on the sixth floor due to a sudden deterioration of his health. Concerned for his father’s well-being, the patient’s son sought immediate assistance from the hospital staff. The nursing staff directed him to Area 63, where a junior resident doctor was expected to attend to the patient’s needs.

However, upon reaching Area 63, the son reportedly encountered a junior resident doctor who was allegedly asleep on duty. He tried to wake up the doctor and seek medical attention for his father, but the situation took an unfortunate turn. The doctor’s response allegedly escalated into a physical altercation, with the doctor purportedly slapping the patient’s son.

The incident didn’t end there, as it was reported that the doctor also seized the identity card of one of the female security personnel and engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards her.

The doctor allegedly misused his authority by referring the patient to the PGI. The move prompted the hospital administration to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

A formal written complaint regarding the incident was submitted by the female security staff to the hospital’s chief security officer, drawing attention to the alleged misconduct and physical altercation involving the doctor.