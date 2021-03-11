Don’t take money in name of personal attention, Chandigarh Sports Dept tells coaches

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 9

Top officials of the UT Sports Department recently called a meeting of local coaches and instructed them not to take money (for providing personal coaching) from sportspersons coming to get training at various sports complexes of the UT Administration, highly placed sources said.

The meeting was held last week. The sources said the office of the Director (Sports) had received complaints regarding it. “The coaches have been asked not to take money from sportspersons in the lure of providing personal coaching. They have also been asked to maintain distance from the media,” claimed a member, who attended the meeting.

“The coaches have been instructed not to indulge in any such activity or be ready to face strict action. The office had received some complaints from coaching centres and top officials had supporting proof regarding the allegations. To avoid embarrassment, verbal instructions were issued to all members of the UT Sports Department,” claimed the source.

“Many coaches are working with the UT Sports Department and are also involved in the functioning of affiliated sports associations. This is a matter of conflict of interest. The meeting was held to convey a message to all to avoid any wrongdoing under the banner of the UT Sports Department,” said another source.

While officials were not available to comment on the issue, the sources also claimed that the department was planning to introduce a dedicated helpline for parents. “With the introduction of private academies in almost all disciplines, things have changed in the recent past. All parents want special attention for their wards and a few professionals take advantage of this. In order to stop this exercise, such meetings are important. If such practices start at government institutions, it will hit sports in Chandigarh,” said the source.