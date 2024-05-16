Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Senior Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today asked the BJP to tell the city residents what it did for the ‘City Beautiful’ during the past 10 years.

“Don’t tell us again what you are going to do, just tell us what you have done during the past 10 years," he told the BJP, while adding, “This is the time for the BJP to answer residents' questions and not to make any fresh promises which end up in proverbial ‘jumlas'.”

Tewari reiterated that the Congress was committed to mass welfare and referred to the Mahalakshmi Scheme under which every poor family across the country would receive Rs 8,500 a month directly in the bank account of one of its female members.

He said during the past 10 years, about 20 crore families had again slipped into the below poverty line (BPL) category.

The former Union minister said unlike other parliamentary constituencies, which consisted of Assembly segments, an MP was the only legislative representative in Chandigarh. He said the MP was as much accountable and answerable for local issues as for the national issues.

Takes out padyatra in Sector 40, Kaimbwala

Tewari held ‘padyatras’ in Sector 40 and Kaimbwala areas where he interacted with scores of people. He heard their problems and assured to resolve these immediately after the elections.

Tewari also held a public meeting in Sector 45 where councillor Gurpreet Gabi and area residents raised the issue of CHB flats and asked him to save their houses. He said the issue would be raised in the parliament and resolved by getting a Bill passed to provide a permanent relief to 62,000 residents.

