Don’t travel through unregistered app services: Admn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

For the safety of the residents, the UT Administration has advised the general public to book cabs having yellow commercial number plates through Ola and Uber companies and not to book cabs through unregistered app-based aggregator companies.

An official spokesperson said the Administration had granted aggregator license to two companies, namely OLA and Uber, to provide the cab services in Chandigarh and other app-based aggregator companies such as Bla Bla, Quick ride, in-drive, Redbus, Rapido, etc were not registered with the Administration.

The UT also advised not to travel in cab/bike having private number (white plate) which is illegal, failing which strict legal action will be taken against passengers as well as drivers of private vehicles.

The panic buttons are also installed in the commercial cabs which can be pressed in emergency.