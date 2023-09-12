Don’t travel through unregistered app services: Admn

Chandigarh, September 11
For the safety of the residents, the UT Administration has advised the general public to book cabs having yellow commercial number plates through Ola and Uber companies and not to book cabs through unregistered app-based aggregator companies.
An official spokesperson said the Administration had granted aggregator license to two companies, namely OLA and Uber, to provide the cab services in Chandigarh and other app-based aggregator companies such as Bla Bla, Quick ride, in-drive, Redbus, Rapido, etc were not registered with the Administration.
The UT also advised not to travel in cab/bike having private number (white plate) which is illegal, failing which strict legal action will be taken against passengers as well as drivers of private vehicles.
The panic buttons are also installed in the commercial cabs which can be pressed in emergency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...
INDIA panel to meet tomorrow, seat-sharing, campaign on table
BJP poll committee likely to meet same day