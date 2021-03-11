Door-to-door vax drive from today

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The second phase of the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign for Covid vaccination will start on Monday. The Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, and the District Immunisation Officer, Dr Girish Dogra, said under the campaign, health workers from all over the district would go door to door to reach out, counsel, mobilise and vaccinate left-out beneficiaries. The purpose to start the second phase was to accelerate vax coverage in the 12-18 years age group and the pending second dose and precaution dose. “Many people are still reluctant to get the second dose or the precaution dose,” the Civil Surgeon said.

Seven more found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Seven fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 96,066, while nine patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Sunday. Of the 96,066 cases reported from the district so far, 94,876 patients have been cured. There are now 41 active cases with 1,149 deaths in the district. TNS

Chandigarh sees 24 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 24 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the active caseload to 133. While there was no fresh fatality, 15 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

Panchkula logs 7 cases

Panchkula: Seven fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,373. No new death due to the virus was reported during this period. Of the 44,373 cases reported from the district so far, 43,932 patients have been cured. There are now 27 active cases with 414 deaths in the district.