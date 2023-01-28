Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The UT Administration will soon offer various services available at the Sampark Centre on the doorstep of residents.

“We also have plans to launch Sampark’s doorstep service delivery, to enhance service facilitation to the citizens,” said UT Adviser Dharam Pal during his address on Republic Day at Parade Ground yesterday.

The Adviser said: “With the vision of providing transparent governance to the people of the city, the administration has implemented the e-office for the real-time tracking of all pending cases and office files. To further improve ease of doing business in Chandigarh, multifarious services have been brought online, that have also enhanced office productivity and efficiency. The Estate Office has been proactively organising camps to address citizens’ grievances and the department is disposing of long-pending cases.”

As envisioned by the Prime Minister, the UT Administration is making efforts to make the city carbon neutral. “In this endeavour, we have notified Electric Vehicle Policy wherein various incentives are given on purchase of e-vehicles by public. The administration will also introduce 80 more electric buses in the coming financial year. I call upon more and more people to join hands in combating the effects of climate change,” he said.

The Adviser said Chandigarh was expanding its cycle tracks in every part of the city. “With the objective of promoting non-motorised transport in the city, we have identified 11 green corridors, running from north to south of the city. These will be developed in the next one year, whereas work on one 7 km corridor will start shortly. The Vehicle Scrapping Centre will also come up to dispose of vehicles that are not roadworthy and are contributing to pollution. An Inspection and Certification Centre for fitness of vehicles is in the advanced stage of completion at Raipur Kalan, whereas the state-of-the-art Regional Driving Training Centre will also be set up soon,” he added.

Maintaining a fine balance between unique characters of the city and changed requirements, certain need-based changes had been permitted, he said. “I request all residents, to strictly follow the building bylaws and applicable rules so that we may protect the planned and heritage character of City Beautiful,” he said.

The Adviser said the athletics community would soon have synthetic tracks at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, and Sukhna Lake, which will be used by sports enthusiasts and professional athletes for training. He also awarded commendation certificates to 42 persons for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social service and sports.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit hosted the annual 'At Home' reception on Republic Day, at Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were present on the occasion. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and majority of Cabinet ministers were absent. Housing and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora, however, attended the event.

The SBI celebrated the 74th Republic Day with great fervour and enthusiasm. Vinod Jaiswal, Chief General Manager, SBI, Chandigarh Circle, unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior officials, staff and families at the city head office of the bank.Meanwhile, the Income tax Department celebrated Republic Day with patriotic fervour at the Aayakar Bhawan, Sector 17. Parneet Singh Sachdev, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North West Region, Chandigarh, was the chief guest on the occasion.