Double delight for Aarya Dhiman in gymnastics

Chandigarh, March 25
Aarya Dhiman of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, claimed twin gold medals during the ongoing State Sub-Juniors Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships at the Sector 7 Sports Complex here.
Aarya claimed the first gold medal in the U-10 freehand event, followed by Mysha Jaggi of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, at the second position and Selvi Thakur of Ankur School, Sector 14, at the third position.
In the ball event, Aarya bagged her second gold, followed by Anika Sagar of MDAV School at the second position and Tanvi of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, at the third spot.
In the U-8 freehand event, Demira Dhanwal of Chitkara International School claimed a gold medal, while Vanya Sajwan of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, finished second. Vani of Ankur School and Pranika Sah of St Anne’s School claimed joint third position.
