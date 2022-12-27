Double delight for Arnav, Pelf

Chandigarh, December 26
Arnav Aggarwal of Gurukul Global School and Pelf of DAV Public School have won titles in the U-19 category for boys and girls, respectively, in the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship played at the Sports Complex, Sector-50.
This is their second title each in the singles category, after winning the Under-17 titles yesterday. In the team events, DAV Club and Audit Club won the titles for women and men respectively.
Results: Under-19 girls singles quarterfinals: Cherrish of DPS beat Tanisha of DAV-8 (11-4,11-6,11-1), Pelf of DAV-8 beat Prabhleeen (11-9,11-5,12-10), Vani of St Joseph beat Devanshi of SD College (11-7,10-12,11-6,13-11), Teetiksha of St Joseph beat Neha of St Joseph School (8-11,11-4,12-10, 9-11,11-6); Semifinals: Pelf beat Vaani 12-14,12-10,11-9,11-8), Teetiksha beat Cherrish (11-4, 6-11,11-9, 9-11,11-7); Final: Pelf beat Teetiksha (7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4)
Under-19 boys singles quarterfinals: Vishal of Tender Heart School beat Siddharth Aggarwal (11-3,11-7,11-7), Krish beat Vadya Chawla (11-4, 8-11,11-6,11-7), Harkeerat of DAV-8 beat Pritish Sood (11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11), Arnav of Gurukul Global School beat Neelesh of DAV-8 (11-8,11-7,11-4); Semifinals: Krish of Panjab University beat Harkeerat of DAV-8, 3-2 (4-11,11-7,11-9,11-13,11-9), Arnav Aggarwal beat Vishal (12-10,11-8,11-5); Final: Arnav Aggarwal beat Krish 3-0 (11-6,12-10,11-8)
Women’s team final: DAV Club beat St. Josephs Club: Pelf beat Vaani (11-7, 11-9, 11-8) (3-0), Paavan lost to Neha (9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 10-12) (1-3), Cherrish beat Teetiksha (6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 5-11, 11-7) (3-2), Pelf beat Neha (11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5) (3-1).
Men’s team final: Audit Club beat Gurukul Global Club: Sunil beat Arnav Aggarwal (13-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9) (3-1), Abhinav Belwal beat Rishabh Kumar (11-6, 11-8, 11-6) (3-0), Ankush beat Rachit Chopra (11-9, 11-9, 11-8) (3-0)
