Double delight for Chandigarh cyclist

Chandigarh, June 5
Local cyclist Reet Kapoor brought double laurels for Chandigarh today. She became the first female cyclist from the city who has been selected to represent India in the Asian Track Cycling Championship, to be held in New Delhi from June 18 to 22. She is currently attending National Coaching Camp for the above mentioned championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.
She also won a bronze medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games today. Reet, a Khelo Indian athlete (cycling), is a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9. Despite having no facility of cycling in Chandigarh, she managed to get selected in the Indian team.
