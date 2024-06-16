Double delight for Mahika, Shanker bags boys’ title

Chandigarh, June 15
Top seed Shanker Heisnam and Mahika Khanna won the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls, respectively, at the Sector 10 CLTA Complex.
In the boys’ U-18 final, the top seed from Manipur faced a tough competition from Delhi’s Aashravya Mehra and lifted the title after a three-set battle. Both the players played high-level tennis, but it was Shanker who bagged the first set 6-4. In the second set, Aashravya made a stunning comeback by winning three back-to-back games. He levelled the match by logging a 5-7 win. In the final set, it was again a tough fight thrown by both the players. After the game was levelled, Shanker won the tie-break 7-6(3) to bag the trophy.
In the girls’ U-18 final, Mahika from Uttar Pradesh defeated Ananya Jain in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to bag the winner’s trophy. Mahika also won the doubles title while pairing with Sia Mahajan. The duo recorded a comeback 3-6 6-1(12-10) win over Nainika Reddy Bendram and Divya Ungrish in the doubles final.
