Double delight for Pelf in Table Tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Pelf of DAV School, Sector 8, recorded a comeback win over Teetiksha of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, to win the girls’ U-19 title on the concluding day of the 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. The tournament was conducted by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association in association with New Public School, Sector 18.

Pelf recorded a (6-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-2) win to bag the title. In the semi-finals, Teetiksha defeated Cherrish (14-12, 11-9, 11-9) and Pelf overpowered Deevanshi (11-2, 11-6, 11-8).

Arnav Aggarwal of Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, won the boys’ U-19 final by defeating Samarth Sharma (11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5). In the semis, Aggarwal defeated Vishal Garg (10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8) and Sharma overpowered Pritish Sood (11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 13-15, 13-11).

Abhinav Belwal recorded an easy (11-7, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9) win over Sunil Ahuja to claim the men’s title. In the semis, Belwal overpowered Rachit Chopra (11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-8) and Ahuja blanked Ankush Kapoor (4-11, 11-1, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6).

In the women singles final, Pelf defeated Paavan (13-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3, 11-7). Earlier, she defeated Teetiksha (8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9) and Pelf overpowered Vani (11-5, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5).

N Jayasankar, IRS, Principal Commissioner, Income Tax, Chandigarh, along with RD Singh, Principal, New Public School, awarded the winners.