Double delight for top seed Ashwajit in tennis meet

Mohali, June 30

CLTA trainee and top seed Ashwajit Senjam won both singles and doubles titles in the boys’ U-18 events of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for Boys & Girls U-14 & 18.

Ashwajit defeated his practice partner third seed Aniruddh Sangra (6-3, 6-0). In the first set, they both played good tennis till (3-3). After that, Ashwajit changed the momentum and took the next three games in a row to close the set (6-3). In the second set, Ashwajit maintained his rhythm and played high energetic game. Ashwajit won the second set (6-0).

In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, Ashwajit and his practice partner Aniruddh Sangra defeated Arntya Ohlyan and Ritam Chawla (6-2, 6-1) in one-sided match. In the boys’ U-14 singles final, Yashwin Dahiya of Haryana upset top seed Gaurish Madaan (6-2, 6-2) in straight sets. Yashwin played good quality tennis and remained dominant throughout the match with his aggressive game style.

In the girls’ U-18 singles final, Shrawasti Kundaliya defeated top seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu of Haryana in straight sets (6-4, 6-0). Shrawasti maintained her rhythm throughout the match with her aggressive game style to beat top seed in straight sets. Top seed Vanshika Yadav won the girls’ U-14 singles title. Vanshika defeated Ditti Prajapat (6-2, 6-2) in straight sets.

Results

Singles final: Boys’ U-18: Ashwajit Senjam bt Anirudh Sangra 6-3, 6-0; Boys’ U-14: Yashwin Dahiya bt Gaurish Madaan 6-2, 6-2; Girls’ U-18: Shrawasti Kundilya bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-4, 6-0

Doubles final: Boys’ U-18: Ashwajit Senjam/Aniruddh Sangra bt Arntya Ohlyan/Ritam Chawla 6-2, 6-1; Boys’ U-14: Vivaan Bidasaria/Heet Kandoriya bt Gaurish Madaan/Ribhav Saroha 6-0, 6-4; Girls’ U-18: Bhumi Kakkar/Shrawasti Kundilya bt Sharanya Ramasubramanian/Mahalaksmi Kunchla 6-2, 6-2; Girls’ U-14: Ananya Sharma/Ditti Prajapat bt Vanshika Yadav/Ekam Kaur Shergill 7-5, 6-4