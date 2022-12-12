Double delight for Vani in TT meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Vani claimed twin title while Pritish, Vadya, Arpit and Pratiti won their respective finals on the concluding day of the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for Gurukul Global Trophy played at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

In the girls’ U-15 final, Vani easily defeated Teetiksha 11-9, 11-8, 11-7. In the semifinals, she defeated Sherrel 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 and Teetiksha ousted Prabhleen 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8. In the boys’ U-15 title clash, Pritish Sood outplayed Vishal Garg 11-8, 13-11, 12-10. In the semis, Sood defeated Neelesh 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 and Garg outplayed Vadya Chawla 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Vani won her second title of the evening by defeating Teetiksha 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8 in the girls’ U-13 final. Before setting up the title clash, Vani defeated Bhavya 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 and Teetiksha outplayed Sherrel 11-8, 11-9, 11-9. In the boys’ U-13 final, Vadya overcame a tough challenge by Abhinav Kaushik 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7. Earlier, he defeated Bhavin 11-8, 9-11, 11-,9 11-8 and Kaushik overpowered Ankush 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Pratiti won the girls’ U-11 gold medal by defeating Tanvi 11-8, 11-7, 11-7. In the semis, Pratiti defeated Aarshi 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 and Tanvi outplayed Tanishka 11-8, 11-7, 11-7. Arpit, meanwhile, recorded a simple 11-,7 11-8, 11-9 win over Mehul to claim the boys’ U-11 title. In the semis, Mehul defeated Paarth 11-7, 11-6, 11-9 and Arpit outplayed Japishit 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Pritish-Vishal win doubles crown

The pair of Pritish and Vishal outplayed Aaditya and Nandish 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 to win the boys’ U-15 doubles final. The title winning pair defeated Neelesh and Abhinav Kaushik 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 while Aaditya and Nandish outplayed Vadya and Vihaan 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 in the semis. In the boys’ U-15 doubles final, the team of Vani and Teetiksha defeated Prabhleen and Hasratji Kaur 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6.

Neena Setya, president, Gurukul Global School; Parveen Setya, director; and former north zone champion Kulbir Mehta awarded the winners.