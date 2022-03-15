Double murder: Two accused brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 14

The police have brought two accused on production warrant from Delhi in connection with the firing incident in Ambala in which gangster Mohit Rana and his associate Vishal were killed in January this year.

The accused have been identified as Amit, alias Mitta, a resident of Sonepat, and Akash, alias Gitti, a resident of Delhi.

They were produced before a court, which sent them to three-day police remand. Four persons have been arrested in this case so far.

CIA-2 unit in-charge Virender Walia said: “Amit and Akash were involved in the shooting. They have been brought on production warrant from Delhi and further investigation was on. During the remand, we will recover the weapons and ascertain the involvement of more accused in this case.”

Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “During preliminary investigation, they have disclosed that there were four people in the car. Two of them opened fire. Amit and Akash have been arrested. They are associated with Kala Rana, Kala Jatheri and Naresh Sethi gangs. During the remand, weapons will be recovered from them. Two weapons were recovered by the Delhi police from them. We will check if the same weapons were used in Ambala too. Two other accused - Jeetu, who is one of the shooters, and Shera - are yet to be arrested in this case.”

The Ambala police have already arrested Monu Rana and Sugam in the case.

Monu Rana is one of the conspirators along with Kala Rana in this case. Monu Rana was convicted in the Mohammad Mustaq murder case in 2019 in which Mohit Rana was given Rs12.50 lakh for not giving testimony. Monu Rana and another accomplice were still convicted in the case. Monu Rana and Kala Rana conspired to eliminate Mohit.

Sugam was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy. Mobile phones were recovered from Kala Rana’s associates in Ambala and Kurukshetra jails. Sugam had provided SIM cards to them.

The car used in the crime has already been recovered by the police.

Mohit had been associated with the Bhupi Rana gang, while Vishal was facing an extortion case. They were travelling in a black car when assailants, who were following them in a white car, intercepted them on the Ambala-Saha road. The accused in the white car fired shots at the victims before fleeing towards Saha. In a Facebook post, Goldy Brar, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, later claimed responsibility of the incident.