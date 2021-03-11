Double success for Puneet Kaur Bajwa in golf championship

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 28

Puneet Kaur Bajwa, a 17-year-old golfer from Mohali, won the Juniors A category during the Eastern India Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship, at Tollygunge Golf Club, Kolkata (West Bengal). The event was organised under the aegis of the Indian Golf Union (IGU). As many as 70 juniors and amateur ladies golfers from all over India participated in this three-day tournament.

Puneet claimed the U-18 category A title. She also claimed the runners-up trophy in the Amateur Ladies Open Category. Puneet, who trains under Arjuna Awardee coach Harmeet Kahlon, had scores of 77,70 and 71 for a three round total of 218. She shot a total of seven birdies in three rounds in rainy and wet conditions and won by a single stroke over her nearest competitor Nishna Patel of Maharashtra.