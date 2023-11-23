Dowry death: Lifer for Dhanas man, mother

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

A local court has sentenced Dhanas resident Ram Karan and his mother Sheela Devi to life imprisonment in a four-year-old dowry death case. The victim’s body was recovered from a fridge at Ram Karan’s residence in EWS Colony, Dhanas.

Deceased’s brother Harikesh had filed the complaint. He had told the police that the victim was her younger sister who was married to Ram Karan in 2018. He alleged the accused used to harass her for seeking dowry. They used to beat her up. He and other relatives had many times requested them not to harass her, but they did not mend their ways.

On August 28, 2019, at 6 pm, the accused informed him that his sister got expired. He alleged that her sister’s in-laws murdered her. During the investigation, the accused were arrested.

A challan was filed for offences punishable under Sections 302, 304-B and 34 of the IPC. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty.

JP Singh, public prosecutor, stressed for exemplary punishment to the accused during arguments on the quantum of sentence. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them.