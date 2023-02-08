DP Azad Trophy: Kharar Academy beat DAV College

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Champions Cricket Academy, Kharar, defeated DAV College, Sector 10, by 33 runs in the ongoing 1st DP Azad Sports Trophy today.

Batting first, the Kharar outfit posted 202 runs before getting allout in 39 overs. Jagvinder Brar (59 off 68 balls, with nine boundaries and one six) and Jeevanjot Singh Bajwa (55 off 57 balls, with seven boundaries and one six) remained the main scorers for the side. Aryan (22), Ikjot Singh (17) and Sahil Thakur (12) also contributed to the team’s total.

Sumit Punia picked 4/26 while Vansha Sharma accounted 3/37. Nikhil Kumar claimed two wickets and Gaganpreet Singh Turka one.

In reply, the Sector 10 were bundled out for 169 runs. Turka (56 of 74 balls, with seven boundaries) was the leading scorer for the side, followed by Akul Bhanot (33 of 52 balls, with five boundaries) and Ashutosh Gautam (22 off 31 balls, with four boundaries). Jatin claimed four wickets for the bowling side, while Piyush Sharma and Jashan claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. Ikjot also grabbed one wicket.

Meanwhile, a fine 77-run contribution by Kamal Johra and 62-run innings by Arjun Rajput helped Cricket Bash Academy, Mohali, record a 118-run win over S Tinku Cricket Academy. Batting first, the Mohali outfit posted 274 runs getting allout in 40 overs. Johra made a timely contribution of 77 off 53 balls, with nine boundaries and three sixes, whereas Rajput scored 62 off 49 balls, studded with five boundaries and three sixes.

Sourish Sanwal (37 off 45 balls, with six boundaries), Kartik Chdha (17) and Puneet Kumar (13) were the the other main scorers for the side. Ishmeet Singh Sandhu claimed four wickets, while Gurshaan accounted for two wickets. Garv Kumar, Parth Handa and Krishna Taneja claimed one wicket each for the bowling side. The bowlers conceded 37 extra runs. In reply, the team of S Tinku Cricket Academy were bundled out for 156 runs.Gurshaan (32 off 28 balls, with five boundaries and one six) was the main scorer for the side. Garv Kumar (20), Sandhu (18), Kabir Shergill (17) and Japji (16) also contributed to the chase.

Kartik Chadha claimed 5/45 to remain the pick of the bowlers, while Akash Kumar (3/34) and Prabhkirat Singh (2/39) also claimed wickets.

In the third match, Cricket Hub defeated Century Cricket Academy by eight wickets.