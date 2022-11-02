DPS, Chandigarh

Students of the pre-primary wing dressed up in various outfits to celebrate the spirit of Halloween. Enthusiastic children, dressed up in their scariest best, participated in some spooky activities like ‘Dance and freeze’ and ‘Find your way’. They enjoyed playing games and danced to the tunes of Halloween songs.

KBDAV Sr Secondary, Sector 7, Chd

A pledge-taking ceremony in connection with Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was observed at the school. Students promised to dedicate themselves entirely to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

Members of Eco Club and Swacch Bharat Committee of the school created awareness on planting medicinal plants at home. They organised a plantation activity, under which various herbal plants like aloe vera, cinnamon, ginger, etc, were added to the expanding school herbal garden.

Adarsh Public, Sector 20-B, Chd

A healthy and hygienic food and salad dressing competition was held at the school. Each student of classes VI, VII and VIII enjoyed making delicious and healthy fruit chat, bhel puri, salad dressing and sandwiches. They also learnt chopping, mixing and squeezing. The best dishes were appreciated and awarded by Principal S Thakur. Daksh, Tanjil, Prachi and Ishika were the winners.

DC Montessori, Sector 13, Chd

The school held a number of activities to support the cause of promoting unity and celebrating National Unity Day. Students read the pledge on national unity. A poster-making competition was organised for classes VIII and IX. Students of classes V and VI were shown a documentary on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.