Dr AK Attri given additional charge of GMCH-32 Director

Chandigarh, November 21
The UT Administrator has entrusted the officiating charge of Director Principal, Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, to Dr AK Attri. He is currently serving as professor and Head, Department of General Surgery, GMCH-32, and he will assume the additional responsibilities from December 10.
Dr Attri has also been assigned ex-officio charge of Director, Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration, Director, Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, and Director, Mental Health Institute, Chandigarh. The administrator has also granted approval for Dr Jasbinder Kaur, currently serving as Officiating Director Principal-cum-HOD/Biochemistry at GMCH, to continue in service as Professor/Biochemistry until the age of 65.
