Dr BR Ambedkar’s Birth anniversary celebrated at The Tribune School

The Tribune School, Sector 29, commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar with great fervour. A special assembly was organised by students of Class 5, where they conveyed speeches and recited poems highlighting Dr Ambedkar’s efforts to eliminate social injustices and inequalities.

Healthy Tiffin Day

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, organised a Healthy Tiffin Day for the students of the special cell. The children learned the importance of making healthy choices and enjoyed their millet-based dishes. The senior principal, Vineeta Arora, interacted with the students.

