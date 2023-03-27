Dr BS Chavan Memorial Rehabilitation Program held at GHCH-32, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

To commemorate the work done in the field of mental health in the Tricity of Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali by late Prof BS Chavan, NGO ‘Parivartan’ along with Mental Health Institute and Department of Psychiatry, GMCH-32, Chandigarh, celebrated “Dr BSMemorial Rehabilitation Program” on March 25 at the medical institute.

Dr RK Chadha, HoD, AIIMS, Delhi was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal of GMCH Chandigarh graced the occasion as guest of honour.

The event commenced with Saraswati Vandana followed by welcome speech by Prof Priti Arun, HoD, Dept of Psychiatry, GMCH, Sector-32.

Dr Priti informed the audience regarding the unique PPP model initiated by Dr Chavan and how Parivartan since then has been working with Dept of Psychiatry, MHI, to offer unique services in the field of mental health.

Dr RK Chadha highlighted how Dr Chavan was known nationally and internationally as a harbinger of initiating innovative services in the field of mental health.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur spoke about the life and work of Dr BS Chavan as former Director Principal of GMCH.

During the event, ‘Dr BS Chavan Memorial Award’ for the year 2022-23 was conferred to NGO ‘Ashadeep’, Guwahati, for doing commendable work in the field of rehabilitation and community psychiatry in India.

Dr Anjana Goswami, Director Ashadeep was present on the occasion and also spoke on the topic “Vocational activity in the rehabilitation process for persons with mental disorders”.

Dr Shikha Tyagi, Assistant Professor, Dept of Psychiatry and general secretary, NGO Parivartan gave vote of thanks.

Over 200 persons with mental illness, family members, mental health professionals attended the programme.