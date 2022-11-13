 Dr Sandeep Garg New Mohali SSP : The Tribune India

Dr Sandeep Garg New Mohali SSP



Tribune News Service

Mohali: Ropar SSP Sandeep Garg will replace Vivek S Soni as Mohali SSP. Soni has been transferred back to Ropar. Dr Garg, a 2012 batch IPS officer, has earlier officiated as SSP of Rupnagar, Patiala, Jalandhar (Rural) and Sangrur. The Punjab Government transferred 30 IPS officers and three officers of the state cadre on Saturday. Soni, a 2011-batch IPS officer, had joined as Mohali SSP on April 1. TNS

Workshop for revenue officials

Chandigarh: The Digital Land Records Modernisation Programme Cell of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) organised a one-day workshop titled ‘Basics of Geospatial Techniques’ for officials of the Revenue Department. The event began with an interactive session on the geographical information system (GIS) by Dr Har Amrit Singh Sandhu, who discussed intricacies, advantages and various case studies on the GIS. TNS

Hospital holds run for health

Mohali: The Bahra Hospital, a super-specialty healthcare provider, in collaboration with the Rayat Bahra University, on Saturday organised a Run for Health programme ahead of World Diabetes Day. The run was flagged off by Gurvinder Singh Bahra, promoter of the hospital. It started from the hospital and went to Prabhasra and concluded on the Rayat Bahra University campus. TNS

Cops return bag containing cash

Chandigarh: Sub-inspector Lakha Singh, Senior Constable Rakesh Kumar and a volunteer, Paramjit Gill, who were deployed at the Grain Market chowk for traffic regulation, found a bag containing Rs 20,000, ATM cards, an ID card and other documents around 9 am on Saturday. They traced its rightful owner, Joginder Singh of Dhakoli, and returned it to him. He appreciated the police personnel for returning his bag safely. TNS

Union Bank Foundation Day

Chandigarh: The Union Bank of India celebrated its 104th Foundation Day here on Saturday. Field General Manager Arun Kumar, while remembering the founder of the bank, Seth Sitaram Poddar, expressed his gratitude to all customers and stakeholders for their support and trust in the institution. Kumar lauded the staff members for consistent performance, emphasising on making the bank truly technology enabled. — TNS

Handball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Handball Association will organise selection trials to pick the local team for the upcoming 51st Senior Women’s National Handball Championship to be held in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, from November 26 to 30. The selection trials will be held at Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on November 14 from 10 am onwards. Interested bonafide players of Chandigarh, those who are studying, residing, or working in the city, are eligible to participate. Players, who have previously played for any other state, Union Territory or unit of the Handball Federation of India (HFI) will have to bring their NOC. TNS

Rubani wins tennis gold

Mohali: Punjab’s Rubani Sidhu defeated Chandigarh’s Ajenika Puri (6-3, 6-2) to win the girls’ U-18 final on the concluding day of the Roots AITA CS(7) U-18 National Ranking Championship. Daksh Kapoor won the boys’ U-18 title by defeating Carwin Selva Raj (6-4, 6-3). The team of Carwin and Joel defeated Abhinav Sharma and Yash Rana (6-2, 6-0) to win the boys’ U-18 doubles title. TNS

Tennis meet from Nov 26

Chandigarh: Vivek Tennis Academy will organise the local tennis open tournament for U-12 and U-14 age groups from November 26 to 27. Interested players can confirm their entries with the organisers before November 25.

