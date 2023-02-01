Dr Sonia Kanwar technical director for KIYG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Dr Sonia Kanwar, Joint Secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association and at present working as Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been nominated technical official to attend the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal. She possess 22 years of officiating experience at many international and national-level boxing championships.

She has officiated at three prestigious Asian championship held at Mongolia,Taiwan and Dubai and Asian Grand Slam held in China, Australian Open and Thailand Open. She had previously attended Khelo India University Games and National Games last year.