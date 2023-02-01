Dr Sonia Kanwar technical director for KIYG

Chandigarh, January 31
Dr Sonia Kanwar, Joint Secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association and at present working as Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been nominated technical official to attend the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal. She possess 22 years of officiating experience at many international and national-level boxing championships.
She has officiated at three prestigious Asian championship held at Mongolia,Taiwan and Dubai and Asian Grand Slam held in China, Australian Open and Thailand Open. She had previously attended Khelo India University Games and National Games last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...