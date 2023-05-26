Drain blocked, Ph 5 market waterlogged post showers

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 25

Waterlogging was witnessed after showers at the Phase 5 market roads and parking lot as roadside drain was choked with kitchen waste and garbage.

City residents expressed surprise that the drain from the PTL chowk to the Phase 3/5 light point was choked at several places but Mohali Municipal Corporation officials were unmoved.

After the showers, pools of rainwater were seen in the parking lot and outside shops at various places.

Tree falls on power cables Phase 7 residents have a harrrowing time as a tall tree in a locality falls on electricity wires, causing a short circuit, sparking and power outage.

“Fortunately, no one was injured. There are 50-ft tall trees here posing risk to residents in rain and storms. We have requested pruning of these trees several times, but the MC does not take any action,” says Balbir Kaur, a local resident

Local councillor Anuradha Anand also requested MC officials to consider the common concern of residents.

MC officials say court guidelines mandate only 25% pruning, that too of overgrown branches.

The kitchen waste from roadside eateries and garbage littered on the market roads are behind choking of the drainage system and waterlogging in the markets, which in turn causes damage to metalled roads and parking lot.

“The road from Phase 11 to Phase 3/5 light point is the shopping street of Mohali. GMADA has authorised eateries in showrooms. Is it possible that GMADA has given permission to so many eateries in booths? If so, what provision has been made to dispose of their kitchen waste,” said Lt Col SS Sohi, a Sector 71 resident, adding that unauthorised eateries need to be closed.

These alleged to be unauthorised eateries in the market areas of Mohali are behind civic woes, contributing to choked drainage, garbage, stray cattle menace and law and order problems.

“It is our request to restrict the eateries from disposing of their kitchen waste in the roadside drains and clean all road gully chambers and pipes leading to the road gullies immediately, before the onset of monsoon,” said NS Kalsi, a Sector 67 resident.

The administration officials said the department concerned would be directed to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, a 40-ft tree fell on the roof of the adjoining house in Phase 3B1 due to strong wind on Wednesday night.