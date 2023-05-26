 Drain blocked, Ph 5 market waterlogged post showers : The Tribune India

Drain blocked, Ph 5 market waterlogged post showers

Kitchen waste of ‘illegal’ eateries ending up in pipeline: Residents

Drain blocked, Ph 5 market waterlogged post showers

A blocked drain near the Phase 5 market on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 25

Waterlogging was witnessed after showers at the Phase 5 market roads and parking lot as roadside drain was choked with kitchen waste and garbage.

City residents expressed surprise that the drain from the PTL chowk to the Phase 3/5 light point was choked at several places but Mohali Municipal Corporation officials were unmoved.

After the showers, pools of rainwater were seen in the parking lot and outside shops at various places.

Tree falls on power cables

  • Phase 7 residents have a harrrowing time as a tall tree in a locality falls on electricity wires, causing a short circuit, sparking and power outage.
  • “Fortunately, no one was injured. There are 50-ft tall trees here posing risk to residents in rain and storms. We have requested pruning of these trees several times, but the MC does not take any action,” says Balbir Kaur, a local resident
  • Local councillor Anuradha Anand also requested MC officials to consider the common concern of residents.
  • MC officials say court guidelines mandate only 25% pruning, that too of overgrown branches.

The kitchen waste from roadside eateries and garbage littered on the market roads are behind choking of the drainage system and waterlogging in the markets, which in turn causes damage to metalled roads and parking lot.

“The road from Phase 11 to Phase 3/5 light point is the shopping street of Mohali. GMADA has authorised eateries in showrooms. Is it possible that GMADA has given permission to so many eateries in booths? If so, what provision has been made to dispose of their kitchen waste,” said Lt Col SS Sohi, a Sector 71 resident, adding that unauthorised eateries need to be closed.

These alleged to be unauthorised eateries in the market areas of Mohali are behind civic woes, contributing to choked drainage, garbage, stray cattle menace and law and order problems.

“It is our request to restrict the eateries from disposing of their kitchen waste in the roadside drains and clean all road gully chambers and pipes leading to the road gullies immediately, before the onset of monsoon,” said NS Kalsi, a Sector 67 resident.

The administration officials said the department concerned would be directed to take necessary action.

Meanwhile, a 40-ft tree fell on the roof of the adjoining house in Phase 3B1 due to strong wind on Wednesday night.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment