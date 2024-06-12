Drama as man climbs atop mobile tower in Sector 17, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 11
High drama continued for more than five hours behind the bus stand in Sector 17 here today when a Jind man climbed atop a mobile phone tower in protest against the delay in resolving a dispute pertaining to his land in Mansa, Punjab.
Protester Vikram Dhillon climbed atop a 50-ft-high tower around 9 am and demanded to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to resolve the issue. Police and fire officials reached the spot with a sky ladder to rescue the middle-aged man, but he was adamant on meeting the Chief Minister.
Fire officials managed to bring him down around 1.30 pm and hydrated him before whisking him away to a hospital for a medical check-up.
