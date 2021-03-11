Dravya, Panav swim to glory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Dravya Purj clocked 44.67 seconds to claim gold medal in the 50m backstroke event of the girls’ U-11 category on the concluding day of the Open Swimming Competition conducted by Chandigarh Shark Club at the Sector 39 Sports Complex.

Khushi (42.54s) and Japneet Kaur (46.37s) claimed second and third positions, respectively.

Panav Bhandari (42.85s) claimed gold medal in the 50m freestyle event of the boys’ U-12 category, followed by Soham (49.05s) and Samik Choudhary (49.09s) at the second and third positions, respectively. Bhandari won his second gold in the 100m freestyle event in 1:47.07s, followed by Tanmay (1.48:49.47s) and Suham (1:53.07s).

Shabadjeet Singh clocked 27.45s to claim top podium position in the 25m backstroke event of the boys’ U-8 category, while Aarav Chouhan (34.28s) finished second and Vanshul Bhardwaj (43.22s) claimed third position.

In the girls’ U-8 category, Tehzeen Sran claimed 25m freestyle gold medal by clocking 32.70s, followed by Shanay Singh (33.38s) and Nitya Aggarwal (40.51s). Khushi claimed 50m freestyle gold medal in the girls’ U-12 category by clocking 34.51s. Anwita Mahajan finished second in 35.55s and Japneet kaur claimed third position in 37.77s.

Aditya Shree won the top position in the 50m freestyle event of the girls’ U-10 category. Aditya won the event in 57.66s, followed by Akshita Yadav (59.09s) and Ravya Garg (1:07.92s). Aditya won second gold medal in the 50m backstroke event in 1:19.67s, followed by Ravya Garg (1.23:57s) and Jagjot Kaur (1:35:19s).

Anwita (45.28s), Japneet Kaur (46.62s) and Darvya (53.01s) claimed top three positions in the 50m breaststroke event of the girls’ U-12 age group. Utkarsh won the 50m freestyle event of the boys’ U-10 age group in 46.22s. Yajat Tewari claimed second position in 47.77s and Gitansh Kapoor finished third in 57.04s.

In the boys’ U-8 age group, Shabadjeet Singh won gold medal by clocking 24.63s during the final of 25m freestyle event. Nakshatra clocked 27.68s to finish second and Aarav Chouhan claimed third position in 28.34s.