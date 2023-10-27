Draw of lots held, 44 get licence to sell crackers in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 26

The administration allotted 44 provisional licences for the sale of firecrackers in SAS Nagar district through a draw of lots today.

A total of 1,868 applications were received and 1,839 of these were found eligible to participate in the draw of lots. For Mohali, 14 licences have been awarded against the total applications of 1,550.

For Banur, 25 applications were received and four licences granted while in Nayagaon, 10 applications were received against one licence. In Kharar, three licences have been allocated against 13 applications while four licences were issued in Lalru where 41 applications were received.

In Kurali, four licences were given against nine applications, while in Zirakpur, eight licences were granted even as 40 people had applied for it.

In Dera Bassi, 151 applicants sought licence while the administration issued it to six of them.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the draw was videographed and conducted in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Viraj S Tidke, Mohali SDM Chandrajyoti Singh, other officials and applicants to ensure transparency and fairness.

She said only 15 places had been earmarked for the sale of firecrackers in the district. There was prohibition on the sale of crackers anywhere other than these places, she added.

The District Magistrate made it clear that no one would be allowed to burst firecrackers before or after the specified time and date.

On the day of Diwali (November 12), firecrackers can be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm and on November 27 (Gurpurb) from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

On the occasion of Diwali, stalls are allowed to be set up only at designated places on November 10, 11 and 12 from 10 am to 7:30 pm and on November 27 from 10 am to 7:30 pm.

The provisional licensee were allowed to sell green firecrackers only, she said. Specified locations and key terms and conditions for selling firecrackers had to be followed, the DM said.

