Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

Chandigarh, June 30

The city witnessed the driest June in 12 years. The month this year was also the hottest in more than 14 years.

Falling in the “large deficient” rainfall category of the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the city received only 11.9 mm rain this month, which is as much as 92 per cent less than the normal June rainfall of 155.5 mm.

According to the record, 133.4 mm rainfall was witnessed in June 2023 and 49.9 mm in 2022. Only 6.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the city in June 2012.

“June this year remained dry. Reason: Rain here is affected by two things – one local weather factor and the other Western Disturbance. This time, Western Disturbance was not strong enough to cause rain,” said AK Singh, Director of the city weather department. Maximum and minimum temperatures, too, remained higher.

Average maximum temperature in the month was 41.4°C, which is the highest since June 2011 when the department started maintaining the data. Average day temperature had crossed 40°C only three times since 2011.

The average minimum temperature in June this year was 28.2°C, which is also the highest temperature since 2011. The second highest average temperature of 28.1°C was recorded in 2012.

“This time in June, people felt hotter weather conditions as heatwave or severe heatwave persisted for several days. It is all the impact of global warming,” said the Director.

Monsoon likely in day or two

Monsoon arrival in the city is expected in a day or two. AK Singh, Director of the city weather department, said, “In some areas of neighbouring Punjab, monsoon has already arrived. In Chandigarh, conditions are favourable for monsoon to arrive in a day or two. There will be good rainfall over the next five-seven days.”

