Drinking water going waste on Mohali streets

Mohali, June 3
Residents of the HIG flats at Sector 65 complained of drinking water flowing on the street. It has been going on since May 23; however, despite multiple requests, the Water Supply and Sanitaion Department and the MC officials have not plugged it in so far. In the application to the Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, residents said, “A road repair machine damaged the direct line of drinking water supply in front of houses 661A and 662A at Phase 11 on May 22.”
Residents said that the supply of water in the area has been affected, and water has been stagnating on the road for over a fortnight. The residents said that the precious drinking water was going waste on the streets during peak summers.
Phase 11 councillor Kulwant Singh Kaler said after the road repair machine damaged the pipeline, MC and the Water Supply and Sanitation Department have not been able to locate the fault.
Water supply would remain affected from Phase 1 to Phase 7, Madanpura, and the Industrial Area on June 4 from 9 am to 5 pm due to maintenance work at the Kajauli Water Works Schemes. There would be no water supply on June 4 afternoon. The water on June 5 would depend on the availability of water at the Kajauli Water Works.
