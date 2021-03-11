Drive against water wastage: Buckets replace hosepipes in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 23

Buckets have predominantly replaced hosepipes for washing vehicles in most sectors as the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) intensified its drive against water wastage in the city. The change is also reflected in numbers as the HSVP has issued just 10 challans so far since it started acting against violators on April 10.

HSVP XEN (Civil) NK Payal said the use of bucket for washing vehicles was allowed and doesn’t attract fine. “Instead of a continuous water flow from a hose, the method minimises the usage of water for washing vehicles and other activities,” he added.

For the first offence, a fine of Rs. 5,000 will be imposed on the violator. If the offence is repeated, the water connection of the violator will be disconnected without any notice. An amount of Rs. 1,000 will have to be paid for the revival of the water connection.