Drive at own risk on Sector 72/73 road

Mohali, October 8

Commuters travelling on the road separating Sectors 72 and 73 are inconvenienced as potholes make it a bumpy ride near an intersection. The road has been damaged considerably, making it an accident-prone spot. Local residents said it has been more than two years that they were suffering due to the bad condition of the road.

Two-wheeler riders at great risk Residents are being inconvenienced on a daily basis. Two-wheeler riders are at a great risk. Vehicles are getting damaged. We urge the authorities to at least carry out patchwork at the spot soon. — Surinder Singh, Sector 73 resident

“The road is mostly used by workers of establishments at the Industrial Area besides residents of Shahi Majra, Phase 5 and Sectors 72 and 73. People face inconvenience every day, but nobody is ready to carry out the repair work,” said Nirmaljit Singh Kahlon, a Sector 72 resident.

Death trap Damaged surface around a manhole in the middle of a road poses a threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, near the SDM office in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANOJ MAHAJAN

The patch becomes risky during rainy season as rainwater fills the potholes and makes it dicey for unfamiliar road users. Many a times unfamiliar two-wheeler riders fall at this place as they all of sudden see potholes at the turn.

Residents have appealed to the Municipal Corporation and GMADA authorities to carry out the repair work as soon as possible. “Every day, our cars get damaged as we cross this road. We have complained to the authorities so many times but nobody is apparently interested in the repair work,” said Balkar Saini, a resident of Shahi Majra.

Mohali residents complain that almost all roads in the town are in a very bad condition. The recarpeting and repair work of the roads has not been done for years. The Airport Road too is broken and potholed at several places.