Drive for direct sowing of paddy launched in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 22

Lakhvir Singh Rai, MLA, Fatehgarh Sahib, launched a campaign for direct sowing of paddy from Khare village today. He inaugurated the drive at the farm house of Pavitar Singh, a progressive farmer of Khare village. Officials of the Agriculture Department were also present during the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the move initiated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was aimed to conserve and save scarce natural resources, underground water and environment through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technology. “In this technique, paddy needs less water for irrigation, improves percolation, reduces dependence on farm labour, improves soil health, needs much pesticides, thus enhancing yield of both paddy and wheat by five to10 per cent,” the MLA said.

“The environment is getting polluted day by day. Our natural resources are becoming volatile. So, to save them, we all have to rise above petty politics and unite for the cause,” the MLA added. “Maximum plants should be planted to save the environment. Farmers should not burn the stubble to maintain the strength of the land. The CM has announced Rs 1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through the DSR technology,” the MLA said.

