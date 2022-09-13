Drive to identify TB patients begins in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 12

The Health Department has launched a special campaign to identify active TB cases, treat them and create awareness in district.

Civil Surgeon Vijay Kumar, while interacting with media after flagging off a special mobile van, said the drive was launched to identify and treat TB patients, besides creating awareness about the disease. He said the mobile van had all modern equipment and staff for testing TB. “This van will visit the urban as well as rural areas. All tests will be done free of cost and report will be given on the spot,” the Civil Surgeon said.

“If the report comes positive, patient’s treatment will start immediately. The government has set a target to eliminate TB disease in the country by the year 2025,” he added.

District TB Officer Harpreet Kaur said, “Cough for more than a week, mild fever, discharge at night and weight loss can be symptoms of the TB disease. In such a case, the person should immediately take mucus to the nearest health centre, get it tested and start treatment, which is completely free.