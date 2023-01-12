Drive to perform 75 lakh Surya Namaskars begins at ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

A statewide campaign to perform 75 lakh Surya Namaskar postures by yoga practitioners, being organised jointly by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Haryana Government, was kicked off at the ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near here today.

Inaugurating the campaign, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said yoga was very beneficial for the military forces as soldiers had to work in very difficult conditions and in difficult places. In such a situation, it was very important to maintain a balanced physical and mental state.

Stating that the Surya Namaskar programme would boost the morale of all police force personnel and prove to be a milestone in strengthening national security, he complimented the Army and the paramilitary forces for their role in protecting the country.

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, Jaideep Arya, chairman, Haryana Yoga Commission, Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, and Sumer Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dattatraya honoured the representatives of 11 institutions, including government departments, for their contribution in the 75-crore Surya Namaskars programme in 2022 and released a souvenir based on the ‘Role of Yoga and Naturopathy in Management of Metabolic Disorders’. He also witnessed the training being imparted to ITBP jawans and interacted with the trainers. He also saw the training and performance of the dog squad of the ITBP.