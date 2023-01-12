Drive to perform 75 lakh Surya Namaskars begins at ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu

Chandigarh, January 11
A statewide campaign to perform 75 lakh Surya Namaskar postures by yoga practitioners, being organised jointly by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Haryana Government, was kicked off at the ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near here today.
Inaugurating the campaign, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said yoga was very beneficial for the military forces as soldiers had to work in very difficult conditions and in difficult places. In such a situation, it was very important to maintain a balanced physical and mental state.
Stating that the Surya Namaskar programme would boost the morale of all police force personnel and prove to be a milestone in strengthening national security, he complimented the Army and the paramilitary forces for their role in protecting the country.
Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, Jaideep Arya, chairman, Haryana Yoga Commission, Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, and Sumer Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, were present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Dattatraya honoured the representatives of 11 institutions, including government departments, for their contribution in the 75-crore Surya Namaskars programme in 2022 and released a souvenir based on the ‘Role of Yoga and Naturopathy in Management of Metabolic Disorders’. He also witnessed the training being imparted to ITBP jawans and interacted with the trainers. He also saw the training and performance of the dog squad of the ITBP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...