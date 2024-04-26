Drive to spread awareness among PwDs organised in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The Election Commission in collaboration with Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45-D, organised a programme to spread awareness among persons with disabilities (PwDs) on voting. More than 100 students and faculty members attended the programme on the college campus.

The session shed light on various and facilities such as ramps, wheelchairs, priority entry to polling stations, braille-enabled electronic voting machines, and pick and drop services available for PwD voters.

JS Jayara, former principal of Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, and state icon for PWDs, encouraged students to actively engage in the electoral process under the campaign ‘Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv.

