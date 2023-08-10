Driver booked in theft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a driver for stealing a car, cash and jewellery from his employer’s house. Parvej Garg, a resident of Sector 42, alleged that Veeru, who worked as driver, stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, foreign currency and gold-silver ornaments from his house. He also took away the complainant’s car. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Three nabbed for burglary

Chandigarh: Operations Cell of the UT police has arrested three persons for burglary at a house in Sector 38. As per the complaint, Rs 2 lakh in cash, two gold lockets and a smart watch were stolen from the house on July 27. TNS

Woman booked in suicide case

Chandigarh: The police have booked a woman for abetment to suicide after her husband died by suicide. The complainant, Mohan Singh Rana, a retired cop, alleged his daughter-in-law drove his son Krishan Pal Singh to suicide. The incident happened at a house in Shastri Nagar on August 2. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

‘Pb to explore eco-tourism’

Mohali: The Punjab Tourism Summit, which will be organised next month by the Punjab Government, will play a vital role in promoting tourism and make the world aware of the state's culture and rich heritage. Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann stated this during her visit to Siswan Dam, Amity University and Dastan-e-Shahadat of Chamkaur Sahib with senior officials of tourism and investment promotion departments on Wednesday as part of the preparations for the summit. She said Siswan Dam had a unique scenic beauty besides having potential for water tourism. TNS

Hold anti-drug drives: P’kula DC

Panchkula: Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni has directed the Education Department to set specific targets and intensify anti-drug awareness programmes in educational institutions, while laying special focus on schools and colleges. Soni, who presided over a meeting of the district-level committee of the Narco Coordination Centre here on Wednesday, reviewed the implementation of measures and the progress achieved in eradicating drug abuse and its distribution in the district. TNS

‘Be alert, curb illegal mining’

Panchkula: Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni chaired a meeting of the district-level task force to discuss various measures to curb illegal mining. She asked the departments concerned to step up vigil to keep a check on illegal mining and take strict action against those found involved in the practice. TNS

Notice sent to NHAI, Centre

Chandigarh: Vijay Bansal, an advocate and president of Shivalik Vikas Manch, has sent a legal notice the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) regarding damage to two bridges at Kiratpur and Mandwala villages on the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road. Bansal alleged that the damage to the two bridges was due to big pits dug by a private company along the bridges for the construction of new bridges as part of the four-laning project. The damage to the two bridges almost a month ago had put thousands of daily commuters to a lot of inconvenience.