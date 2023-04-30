Driver electrocuted as truck touches high-tension wire

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 29

A truck driver was electrocuted after the vehicle touched an overhead high-tension cable at a godown in Dukheri village here today.

The deceased was identified as Ramkumar, aka Raju, a resident of Bihar.

The deceased was reversing the truck after unloading wheat stock at the godown when it came in contact with a high-tension wire. The driver died on the spot. The truck also caught fire.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The private godown was taken on rent by HAFED to store wheat stock.

Labourers working at the godown said they had repeatedly apprised the on-duty staffers about the threat posed by the loose cable, but to no avail. The government should compensate the family, they demanded.

Satish Kumar, SHO, Parao police station, said, “It appears that the driver got electrocuted after the truck touched the overhead wire. The body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, for a post-mortem examination.”