Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

A man, who works as a driver at a taxi stand, has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old girl from a temple in Kaimbwala. The accused, identified as Rohit (35), a resident of Dadu Majra, kidnapped the girl on his motorcycle but met with an accident about 1 km from the temple. Finding an opportunity, the girl escaped.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm yesterday. The victim was playing with other children at the temple when Rohit lured her into riding pillion on his bike promising her sweets and clothes.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the temple and in the village.

Rohit had barely covered 1 km, when he met with an accident near the PGI-Khuda ali Sher road. Both the kidnapper and the girl suffered injuries.

The girl started crying and ran away, eventually making it to home. She narrated the whole incident before her family, who reported the matter to the police.

A case of kidnapping along with charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

The police have started an investigation based on the CCTV footage of the incident. “We shared the footage with the public and learned that the accused worked as a driver at a taxi stand in Sector 10,” said a police official.

Rohit was arrested today.

