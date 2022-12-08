 Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking : The Tribune India

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Frequent fights over drop-off charges keep travellers waiting in long queues

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Vehicles stranded while exiting the Chandigarh Railway Station on Wednesday. PHOTOS: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Chaos seems to have become the norm in the exit area of the parking lot at the Chandigarh Railway Station with frequent fights or heated arguments being witnessed between staff and passengers over hefty levy under the six-minute rule for the pick-up and drop-off facility.

A driver argues with parking staff over charging of fee.

6-min window too short

Amid chaos, it is not possible for all vehicles to get out in just six minutes. When drivers are asked to pay charges while exiting, heated arguments ensue. — Mahesh Kumar, Cab driver

System Adopted after study

The system has been adopted after study. It is being followed at other railway stations, including Delhi. Some teething issues remain, but it doesn’t mean the system is not good. — Mandeep Singh Bhatia, DRM, Ambala

The free six-minute period gets exhausted as commuters remain stranded in long queues due to arguments at the exit counter. As a result, vehicles looking for a quick exit within the stipulated period are held up and drivers are forced to pay up for the delay.

A car driver and a parking employee argue over the payment of fee at the Chandigarh Railway Station on Wednesday. NITIN MITTAL

Some passengers claim the chaos is being orchestrated by parking staff to ensure maximum number of vehicles leave after paying the penalty. “There is method to this madness. There is little urgency on part of the attendants to ensure smooth egress from the parking area. Arguments often continue for long periods, leaving little chance for those stranded in the queue to beat the clock," claims Satish Kumar, a passenger.

Railway authorities, however, say there is little truth in the assertion. "Why will they do it? No way this is being done to make money," says Sanjiv Chaudhary, acting Superintendent, railway station.

Passengers say due to the six-minute free window, traffic jams have also increased outside the station. Auto-rickshaw drivers and cabbies desist from entering the chargeable zone. Passengers are asked to take a walk on the plea that they cannot afford being charged for overstay in the zone.

"I have to walk half a kilometre with luggage as the cab driver asked me to either come out of the station or pay Rs 50 extra. It is such a hassle. This system must change," says Manisha Jadhav, a passenger.

As most of the cabs, auto-rickshaws and other private vehicles prefer to wait outside, traffic snarl-ups are frequent, especially around the time of arrival and departure of trains.

Manoj Lubana, president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, which is holding an indefinite strike here, sought at least half an hour window for the pick-up and drop-off facility.

"General public is being harassed due to the illogical move. The window should be increased for the convenience of travellers," he says.

The Railway authorities maintain the new system has been introduced to streamline traffic at the railway station. Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, says: "The system has been adopted after a study. The same system is being followed at other railway stations, including Delhi. When a new system comes in, some teething issues remain, but it does not mean that system is not good."

He says he has spoken to the UT Home Secretary regarding traffic jams and related issues outside the railway station. "It will be resolved soon," he adds.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT

2
Haryana

ED attaches property worth over 200 crore of Haryana-based firm under money laundering Act

3
Trending

MCD election results: Memes mock Congress as AAP, BJP fight it out in Delhi

4
Nation

India could soon experience heat waves that break human survivability limit

5
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

6
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

7
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

8
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

9
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

10
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Top News

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP leads on 9 seats in Mandi district, Congress on 1

BJP 31, Congress 23, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP

Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4

Priyanka in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Himachal for counting; BJP eyes rebels’ support

SIT grills singers Mankirat, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Sidhu Moosewala killing: SIT grills singers Mankirat Aulakh, Babbu Maan for 3 hours

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Sisodia, Jain

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

Book Jio for relinking snapped lines sans nod: Panchkula MC

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

134 seats, AAP wrests MCD from BJP; Arvind Kejriwal promises to rein in corruption

Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain

Booster for AAP, Cong fades further

Centre’s air quality panel lifts curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP 3

Will try to live up to expectations of people, urge parties to come together to improve Delhi: CM Kejriwal after party's win in MCD poll

‘Neki Ki Deewar’ turns into wall of neglect

'Neki Ki Deewar' turns into wall of neglect

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Residents meet Jalandhar DC, submit memorandum

Solid waste management: Jalandhar DC forms 3-member panel

In show of strength, Jagmeet Singh Brar attends Bibi Jagir Kaur's event

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-Ii: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others